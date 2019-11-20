TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – While Google is refusing to accept advertising from candidates in the January 11, 2020 elections, videos featuring the politicians on its YouTube site are still allowed, reports said Wednesday (November 20).

Netizens alleged the appearance of the candidates on YouTube amounted to a loophole in Google’s policies, but the company said the videos were a form of content creation which would keep being allowed, according to the Central News Agency.

Earlier, Google announced that from November 15 until January 17, ads featuring political parties, presidential, vice presidential and legislative candidates from Taiwan would be banned on its websites.

Any YouTuber could still post a video with an election candidate, since this amounted to content creation, and a transaction between the YouTuber and the candidate, the Google manager in charge of political-related matters, Anita Chen (陳幼臻), told reporters Wednesday.

The journalists pointed out that Google’s ban on election ads varied from country to country. Chen replied that cultures differed and that an evaluation would be made before the election after 2020 to determine whether the ban would be a long-term policy for Taiwan.