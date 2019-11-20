TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Photos have recently surfaced apparently showing a naval vessel prowling the waters off the coast of southern Taiwan with a massive newly mounted radar tower on top, leading to speculation among netizens that it could be a new domestically produced radar ship.

Recently, several photos have circulated on the internet showing the amphibious landing ship Kao Hsiung (LCC-1) with a large, octagonal radar tower protruding from its deck, as well as a vertical launch system.

According to a UDN report, the Kao Hsiung, which is a part of Taiwan's 151st Fleet, was decommissioned from its role as an amphibious tank landing ship, and was handed over to the National Chung Shan Institute of Science and Technology (NCSIST) to carry out various system tests.

Some netizens have recently begun posting photos and discussing the changes made to the vessel on the popular online forum Mobile01. F. S. Mei (梅復興), director of the U.S.-based Taiwan Security Analysis Center, on his Facebook page on Tuesday (Nov. 19) wrote that the photos indicate that the vessel has been outfitted with phased array radar.



Kao Hsiung LCC-1. (Photo from Mobile01)

Mei wrote that when looking at the overall structure of the ship, it appears based on the photos that there are three or four array antenna towers on the ship, and "the size is quite impressive." Mei added that the media had previously reported that the "Hsunta Plan" (迅達計劃) shipborne phased array radar developed by the NCSIST under the Hsunlien Project (迅聯專案) was too heavy to accommodate the planned (4,500 ton) single-hull ship.

"If this configuration is used on the new patrol ship in the future, the previous rumors to not appear to be groundless," wrote Mei.

Facebook post by F.S. Mei: