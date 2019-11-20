TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As organizers get ready for the "1221 Wecare Taiwan Parade" in December, Kuomintang (KMT) presidential candidate Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) and his team are planning to hold a rival march to counter his opponents.

Earlier this year, the organization Wecare Kaohsiung (Wecare高雄) launched a petition to have Han recalled as Kaohsiung's mayor, and it has accumulated more than 300,000 signatures. The non-governmental group has also co-organized an impeachment parade slated for Dec. 21 with the Taiwan Statebuilding Party (台灣基進) and Citizens Mowing Action (公民割草) to "reset" Kaohsiung and "wake up" Taiwan, reported CNA.

According to UDN, Han's team is planning to gather his supporters for a campaign march on the same day, claiming that Han's supporters number twice as many as those who want to recall him. The team added that the pro-Han march will bring out the real citizens of Kaohsiung instead of the Democratic Progressive Party's (DPP) paid supporters.

The Taiwan Statebuilding Party pointed out that Han's campaign march, if approved, would hurt Han's reputation and that it is highly probable he could lose both the title of mayor and the 2020 presidential election. The party said that Han made a mistake by abandoning his city for the January election and urged all Taiwanese to join the "Wecare Parade," reported Liberty Times.