LONDON (AP) — Tottenham has hired Jose Mourinho as manager, a day after firing Mauricio Pochettino.

Mourinho returns to soccer management 11 months after months after being fired by Manchester United. He has signed a contract until the end of the 2022-23 season.

Tottenham made the announcement on Wednesday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports