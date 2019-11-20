TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taiwanese-American photographer captured this nostalgic photo in a mountain town in greater New Taipei City.

The photographer, Amaris Woo, a 20-year-old student, said she took the photo in the old mining town of Jiufen in New Taipei City's Ruifang District during a visit to Taiwan in mid-September. The model in the photograph dressed in a pink qipao is Rachel Au, 24, American citizen and co-founder of ARNgency.

Woo said they were inspired by the 2000 Wong Kar-wai film "In the Mood for Love." The film is set in the exiled Shanghainese community in Hong Kong in the early 1960s and features Hong Kong actress Maggie Cheung in a gorgeous collection of qipao outfits.



Rachel Au in Jiufen. (Photo by Amaris Woo)