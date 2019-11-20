HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong schools have reopened after a six-day shutdown but students were facing transit disruptions as the last protesters remained holed up on a university campus.
City officials tried to restore a sense of normalcy as primary and secondary schools reopened Wednesday.
There were scattered incidents of protesters stopping trains and blocking traffic but on a much smaller scale than the past disruptions.
Some train stations remained shut, and city workers were inspecting damage to a main road tunnel that is closed after protesters torched the toll booths.
A small group of protesters won’t leave Hong Kong Polytechnic University because they would face arrest. They are holdouts from hundreds who took over the campus for days.