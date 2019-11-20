TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Tuesday (Nov. 19) said that China is interfering with Taiwan's upcoming election on a daily basis.

On Tuesday afternoon, Tsai and former Premier William Lai (賴清德) formally registered as the presidential and vice-presidential candidates of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP). During a press briefing following the registration, a reporter asked Tsai what her response was to the news that a Chinese aircraft carrier and steamed through the Taiwan Strait on Monday (Nov. 17).

Tsai said that China's interference in Taiwan's elections is not a "one-day or two-day event, and it's obvious that there is a consensus among almost all Taiwanese people that China's usage of various ways to interfere in Taiwan's elections is undermining our democracy," reported Liberty Times.

Tsai added that "as a big country, China must shoulder the responsibility of maintaining regional peace and stability in the international and regional context." Tsai did not directly respond to Monday's incident, but reiterated that "China's interference in Taiwan's elections exists and is something that happens every day," according to the report.

In response to news that a Taiwanese high school student had been arrested at Hong Kong Polytechnic University that day, Tsai said that Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) is making every effort to provide her with the best protection. "She has her human rights and I hope that through our efforts, whether it is to appeal to the Hong Kong government or judiciary, we will make every effort to ensure her basic rights and interests."