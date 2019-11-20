All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 21 13 3 5 31 75 54 Florida 21 11 5 5 27 79 76 Montreal 21 11 6 4 26 74 67 Buffalo 21 10 8 3 23 60 63 Toronto 22 9 9 4 22 71 77 Tampa Bay 18 9 7 2 20 65 62 Ottawa 21 9 11 1 19 59 69 Detroit 23 7 13 3 17 54 86 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 23 16 3 4 36 89 69 N.Y. Islanders 19 15 3 1 31 63 46 Carolina 20 12 7 1 25 70 59 Pittsburgh 21 11 7 3 25 71 55 Philadelphia 21 10 7 4 24 63 65 Columbus 20 8 8 4 20 50 65 N.Y. Rangers 18 8 8 2 18 60 66 New Jersey 20 7 9 4 18 51 74 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA St. Louis 22 13 4 5 31 65 62 Winnipeg 22 13 8 1 27 61 65 Colorado 20 12 6 2 26 73 59 Dallas 21 11 8 2 24 55 52 Chicago 20 9 7 4 22 61 59 Nashville 20 9 8 3 21 71 68 Minnesota 21 8 11 2 18 57 70 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Edmonton 22 13 6 3 29 71 61 Arizona 22 13 7 2 28 64 49 Vancouver 21 10 7 4 24 69 59 Vegas 22 10 9 3 23 68 65 Calgary 23 10 10 3 23 60 70 Anaheim 22 10 10 2 22 59 64 San Jose 21 10 10 1 21 63 73 Los Angeles 21 8 12 1 17 53 75

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Washington 5, Anaheim 2

Arizona 3, Los Angeles 0

Tuesday's Games

Columbus 5, Montreal 2

Florida 5, Philadelphia 2

N.Y. Islanders 5, Pittsburgh 4, OT

Minnesota 4, Buffalo 1

Boston 5, New Jersey 1

Ottawa 4, Detroit 3

St. Louis 3, Tampa Bay 1

Winnipeg 2, Nashville 1

Carolina at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Edmonton at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Ottawa at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 8 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Buffalo at Boston, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Florida, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Calgary at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Toronto at Arizona, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Edmonton at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.