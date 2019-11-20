  1. Home
National Hockey League

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/11/20 10:44
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 21 13 3 5 31 75 54
Florida 21 11 5 5 27 79 76
Montreal 21 11 6 4 26 74 67
Buffalo 21 10 8 3 23 60 63
Toronto 22 9 9 4 22 71 77
Tampa Bay 17 9 6 2 20 64 59
Ottawa 20 8 11 1 17 55 66
Detroit 22 7 12 3 17 51 82
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 23 16 3 4 36 89 69
N.Y. Islanders 18 14 3 1 29 58 42
Carolina 20 12 7 1 25 70 59
Pittsburgh 20 11 7 2 24 67 50
Philadelphia 21 10 7 4 24 63 65
Columbus 20 8 8 4 20 50 65
N.Y. Rangers 18 8 8 2 18 60 66
New Jersey 20 7 9 4 18 51 74
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 21 12 4 5 29 62 61
Colorado 20 12 6 2 26 73 59
Winnipeg 21 12 8 1 25 59 64
Dallas 21 11 8 2 24 55 52
Chicago 20 9 7 4 22 61 59
Nashville 19 9 7 3 21 70 66
Minnesota 21 8 11 2 18 57 70
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Edmonton 22 13 6 3 29 71 61
Arizona 22 13 7 2 28 64 49
Vancouver 21 10 7 4 24 69 59
Vegas 22 10 9 3 23 68 65
Calgary 23 10 10 3 23 60 70
Anaheim 22 10 10 2 22 59 64
San Jose 21 10 10 1 21 63 73
Los Angeles 21 8 12 1 17 53 75

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Washington 5, Anaheim 2

Arizona 3, Los Angeles 0

Tuesday's Games

Columbus 5, Montreal 2

Florida 5, Philadelphia 2

Minnesota 4, Buffalo 1

Boston 5, New Jersey 1

N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Edmonton at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Ottawa at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 8 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Buffalo at Boston, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Florida, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Calgary at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Toronto at Arizona, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Edmonton at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.