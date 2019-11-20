|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Boston
|21
|13
|3
|5
|31
|75
|54
|Florida
|21
|11
|5
|5
|27
|79
|76
|Montreal
|21
|11
|6
|4
|26
|74
|67
|Buffalo
|21
|10
|8
|3
|23
|60
|63
|Toronto
|22
|9
|9
|4
|22
|71
|77
|Tampa Bay
|17
|9
|6
|2
|20
|64
|59
|Ottawa
|20
|8
|11
|1
|17
|55
|66
|Detroit
|22
|7
|12
|3
|17
|51
|82
|Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Washington
|23
|16
|3
|4
|36
|89
|69
|N.Y. Islanders
|18
|14
|3
|1
|29
|58
|42
|Carolina
|20
|12
|7
|1
|25
|70
|59
|Pittsburgh
|20
|11
|7
|2
|24
|67
|50
|Philadelphia
|21
|10
|7
|4
|24
|63
|65
|Columbus
|20
|8
|8
|4
|20
|50
|65
|N.Y. Rangers
|18
|8
|8
|2
|18
|60
|66
|New Jersey
|20
|7
|9
|4
|18
|51
|74
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|St. Louis
|21
|12
|4
|5
|29
|62
|61
|Colorado
|20
|12
|6
|2
|26
|73
|59
|Winnipeg
|21
|12
|8
|1
|25
|59
|64
|Dallas
|21
|11
|8
|2
|24
|55
|52
|Chicago
|20
|9
|7
|4
|22
|61
|59
|Nashville
|19
|9
|7
|3
|21
|70
|66
|Minnesota
|21
|8
|11
|2
|18
|57
|70
|Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Edmonton
|22
|13
|6
|3
|29
|71
|61
|Arizona
|22
|13
|7
|2
|28
|64
|49
|Vancouver
|21
|10
|7
|4
|24
|69
|59
|Vegas
|22
|10
|9
|3
|23
|68
|65
|Calgary
|23
|10
|10
|3
|23
|60
|70
|Anaheim
|22
|10
|10
|2
|22
|59
|64
|San Jose
|21
|10
|10
|1
|21
|63
|73
|Los Angeles
|21
|8
|12
|1
|17
|53
|75
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Monday's Games
Washington 5, Anaheim 2
Arizona 3, Los Angeles 0
|Tuesday's Games
Columbus 5, Montreal 2
Florida 5, Philadelphia 2
Minnesota 4, Buffalo 1
Boston 5, New Jersey 1
N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Winnipeg at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Carolina at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Colorado at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Toronto at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Edmonton at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Ottawa at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 8 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Buffalo at Boston, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Florida, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Calgary at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Toronto at Arizona, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Edmonton at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
|Friday's Games
New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.