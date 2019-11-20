TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Critics have observed that the People First Party’s legislators-at-large party list, which was announced on Wednesday morning (Nov. 20), reflects Foxconn founder Terry Gou’s (郭台銘) ambition of expanding his political influence through the upcoming legislative elections.

Nominations include PFP lawmakers Lee Hong-cuan (李鴻鈞) and Chen Yi-chieh (陳怡潔), who take up the second and fifth slots, respectively. In addition, Eva Teng (滕西華), secretary-general of the League for Persons with Disabilities, R.O.C (TAIWAN) is listed first, while John Hsuan (宣明智), honorary chairman of United Microelectronics Corporation, is ranked third.

Two senior members in Gou’s camp, Amanda Liu (劉宥彤), chief executive officer of the Yonglin Education Foundation, and Gou’s spokeswoman Evelyn Tsai (蔡沁瑜) occupy the fourth and ninth spots, respectively. Party Chair James Soong, who is also a presidential candidate, acknowledged at a press conference that Gou had made recommendations to the party list.

It had previously been assumed that the two would form a Soong-Gou ticket to challenge President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) of the Democratic Progressive Party and the Kuomintang’s presidential nominee Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜). However, Soong declared Yu Hsiang (余湘), former president of the advertising firm United Communication Group, as his running mate last week.

Apart from the clear gesture of collaboration with Gou, Soong added that the list reflects the party’s emphasis on drawing talent from different backgrounds and minority groups. The party has nominated 22 individuals, which include senior PFP members and those who specialize in the fields of technology, health, finance, academics, and commerce.

The former tech tycoon had tried to run for president as the KMT nominee, but he was defeated by Han in the party primary in July by a wide margin. Gou later attempted to work with Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲), but this did not bear fruit as he withdrew from the widely rumored plan before the end of the presidential petition registration process.