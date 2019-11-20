Taiwanese cyclist Feng Chun-kai (馮俊凱) has secured a place in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Cycling Road Race, marking the first time in more than 20 years a Taiwanese male athlete has qualified for the event.



Feng earned the right to compete in the event after he finished third in the Asian Road Cycling Championships in April in Uzbekistan, which was an authorized Olympic Qualifying Race, his agent said in a press release.



Taiwan, competing under the name Chinese Taipei, is allowed one competitor in the Road Cycling men's event at the 2020 Olympics, according to the quotas announced on Nov. 15 by the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), the world governing body of cycling.



Feng, 31, was quoted in the press release as saying that he was happy to be able to compete in the Olympics again, and he promised to do his best.



Feng competed in the men's points race in the 2008 Olympics in Beijing, finishing last among the 23 cyclists. He was the first Taiwanese cyclist to race at World Tour level, and he won the Taiwanese Road Race Championships from 2013 to 2015. He is now a professional cyclist with the Bahrain Merida Pro Cycling Team.



The last time a Taiwanese competed in the Olympics men's Road Cycling event was in 1996, when Chen Chih-hao (陳智豪) qualified for the race.



The men's road race in the Tokyo Olympics will cover 234 kilometers, with an elevation gain of 4,865 meters. The riders will tackle the lower slopes of Mount Fuji on a route with five ascents, finishing at the Fuji International Speedway racetrack.