In this photo taken Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, Eloy Martinez, who took part in the Native American occupation of Alcatraz 50 years earlier, looks over a ...

In this photo taken Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, the word "Free" is painted below an eagle figure that hangs on the entryway to the main cell house on Alca...

In this photo taken Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, Eloy Martinez, who took part in the Native American occupation of Alcatraz 50 years earlier, stands in the...

In this photo taken Feb. 1, 2018, Alcatraz Island is seen at sunrise on San Francisco Bay in this view from Sausalito, Calif. In the background is the...

In this photo taken Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, a guard tower stands near the main dock on Alcatraz Island in San Francisco. The week of Nov. 18, 2019, ma...

FILE - This Jan. 14, 2013, file photo, shows a restored water tower with words that read "Peace and Freedom Welcome Home of the Free Indian Land" seen...

In this photo taken Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, the words "Indian Land" are painted on a building on Alcatraz Island with the Golden Gate Bridge in the bac...

In this photo taken March 26, 1970, Eldy Bratt, 33, walks down the lonely corridor of a cell block on Alcatraz with her son Peter Bratt, left, and one...

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — On a chilly November night in 1969, a 7-year-old Peter Bratt, his four siblings and their mother left their San Francisco home for the pier.

They and a group of indigenous activists rode a small boat in the fog before landing at their destination — Alcatraz Island.

Now a 57-year-old filmmaker, the older brother of actor Benjamin Bratt says the occupation of the former prison was a “game changer.”

The 19-month occupation of Alcatraz, which started on Nov. 20, 1969, is often seen as a seminal event that reinvigorated tribes to organize in the face of a U.S. government steamrolling over their land, their rights and their identities.

Now 50 years later, many Native American activists say they are still struggling to have their voices not only heard but respected.