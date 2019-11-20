SYDNEY (AP) — Dave Rennie has been hired as Wallabies’ head coach a month after Michael Cheika’s departure following Australia’s quarterfinal exit at the Rugby World Cup.

Rugby Australia announced Wednesday that Rennie will see out his commitments with the Glasgow Warriors in Scotland before joining the Wallabies next July in a deal runs through the 2023 World Cup.

Rennie won two Super Rugby titles with the Hamilton, New Zealand-based Chiefs, who reached the playoffs in all six seasons he spent there.

Before joining the Chiefs, Rennie guided Wellington in 2000 to its first ITM Cup title in 14 years, and later steered New Zealand Under-20’s to three consecutive world titles.

Rugby Australia chief executive Raelene Castle said the Rennie was “the clear standout candidate for the job.” He is the second non-Australian appointed as Wallabies head coach, following New Zealander Robbie Deans who guided the national team from 2008-13.

Cheika guided Australia to the World Cup final in 2015, when he was voted international coach of the year, but his success rate slipped in the following four years until the Wallabies convincing loss to England in the quarterfinals in Japan lasts month.

