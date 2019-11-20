TORONTO (AP) — The term “midget” is being dropped from youth divisions in Canadian hockey because the governing body aims to be more inclusive.

Hockey Canada says it wanted to be sure it wasn’t “putting up barriers to keep people away from the sport." The term “midget” has long been used in a variety of sports although it is considered derogatory by many.

The issue generated attention a year ago when the parent of a young son with dwarfism noticed the term on a banner at a mall.

Also dropped starting next season are the categories novice, peewee, bantam and atom. They will be replaced with age-based designators. The change was approved at Hockey Canada's winter congress over the weekend.

The International Ice Hockey Federation and USA Hockey already use age designators for their divisions.