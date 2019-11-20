Los Angeles Sheriff Sheriff Alex Villanueva expresses his condolences for the victims of the shooting at Saugus High School at a news conference at th...

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on the shooting at a Southern California high school in which two students were killed (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

Students are being allowed to retrieve their belongings at a Southern California school where a teen shot five classmates, killing two.

Classes at Saugus High in Santa Clarita are canceled until Dec. 2. Students were escorted on Tuesday to pick up books, backpacks and other items left behind after gunfire erupted last Thursday.

School administrators have scheduled counseling sessions this week to help students and staff deal with the trauma.

Investigators still don’t know why Nathaniel Berhow opened fire in a campus quad and then shot himself in the head. The 16-year-old died at a hospital Friday.

___

7:30 a.m.

The last hospitalized victim of a Southern California school shooting that left three students dead and three others wounded has gone home.

Providence Holy Cross Medical Center spokeswoman Pat Aidem says the 15-year-old girl left the hospital late Monday.

Detectives are searching for a motive for the killings carried out last Thursday by Nathaniel Tennosuke Berhow at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita. The teen shot himself and later died. Authorities say Berhow didn’t appear to be linked to any ideology.

A wounded 14-year-old girl was released from the hospital Friday. A 14-year-old boy was treated and released Thursday.

The dead were identified as 15-year-old Gracie Anne Muehlberger and 14-year-old Dominic Blackwell.

Thousands of people attended a candlelight vigil for the victims at a city park Sunday night.