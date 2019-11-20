MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian runner has been cleared of working with a coach who was banned for doping offenses.

The Athletics Integrity Unit, which oversees disciplinary cases in track and field, says a tribunal dismissed the charge against Artyom Denmukhametov.

The Russian anti-doping agency said in June he was one of seven athletes found at a camp in Kyrgyzstan with Vladimir Kazarin, a former star coach who was handed a lifetime doping ban in 2017.

It wasn’t immediately clear why the tribunal dismissed the charges against Denmukhametov. The AIU said the 400-meter specialist, who raced at the 2015 world championships, asked for the ruling not to be published.

Kazarin himself told Russian state TV in July that he continued coaching despite his doping ban and even grew a beard to avoid detection.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports