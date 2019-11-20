RENO, Nev. (AP) — Prosecutors are branding an Arizona man a serial killer in a bid to persuade a Nevada judge to deny him bail until his trial in the killing of a California woman more than 40 years ago.

Defense attorney David Houston says 73-year-old Charles Gary Sullivan will plead not guilty Tuesday and challenge DNA evidence that prosecutors say ties him to the 1979 bludgeoning death of 20-year-old Julia Woodward outside Reno.

Sullivan was arrested in August in Flagstaff, Arizona. He had been convicted of a 2007 sex attack on a woman in Northern California.

A filing this month by prosecutors calls Sullivan a suspect in the slayings of two other Reno-area women: a 23-year-old in 1979 and a 17-year-old in 1978.

He’s not charged in those cases.