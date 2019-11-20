This image released by Sony Pictures Television/Spectrum Originals shows Paul Reiser, from left, John Pankow and Richard Kind in a scene from "Mad Abo...

This image released by Sony Pictures Television/Spectrum Originals shows Paul Reiser, right, and Helen Hunt in a scene from "Mad About You," a reboot ...

This image released by Sony Pictures Television/Spectrum Originals shows Paul Reiser, right, and Helen Hunt in a scene from "Mad About You," a reboot ...

This image released by Sony Pictures Television/Spectrum Originals shows Paul Reiser, left, and Helen Hunt in a scene from "Mad About You," a reboot o...

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Paul Reiser and Helen Hunt thought long and hard about whether to do a reboot of “Mad About You,” the NBC sitcom staple of the ‘90s.

After years of dismissing the idea, “Mad About You” is back. The limited series debuts Wednesday on Spectrum Originals for the company’s on-demand subscribers.

The new show picks up with Jamie, played by Hunt, unraveling with empty nest syndrome after her daughter Mabel heads off to New York University just five blocks from home.

As for Paul, he remains an agreeable bumbler.

The show carries on as friendly fare, with no politics or plots tackling out-on-a-limb issues of the day.

Gone is the couple’s thick-headed collie mix Murray. He’s been replaced by a lanky mixed breed dog that Paul and Jamie decide to call Walter.