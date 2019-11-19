Charles Kelley, left, Hillary Scott, second left and Dave Haywood, right, of Lady Antebellum perform "What if I Never Get Over You" and "Graveyard" wi...

Dave Haywood, from left, Hillary Scott, and Charles Kelley of Lady Antebellum arrive at the 53rd annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, ...

Charles Kelley, left, and Hillary Scott, center of Lady Antebellum perform "What if I Never Get Over You" and "Graveyard" with Halsey, at the 53rd ann...

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country vocal group Lady Antebellum know how to move people to tears with their songs and their newest record “Ocean” feels as vulnerable and honest as a therapy session.

The trio of Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood are known for their heartfelt harmonies and emotional resonance on songs like the Grammy-winning “Need You Now.” On their new album, they look inward at their own relationships for inspiration.

Kelley wrote a song about letting his emotions get in the way of his relationships, while Scott found herself crying in the music video for the title track.

Haywood says the band is in a season of being more self-aware and vulnerable and called it exciting to watch the honesty come out in the music.