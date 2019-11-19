Golf Glance

LPGA TOUR

CME GROUP TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Naples, Fla.

Course: Tiburon GC. Yardage: 6,556. Par: 72.

Television: Thursday-Saturday, 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel-Tape Delay); Sunday, 1-4 p.m. (NBC Sports).

Purse: $5 million. Winner’s share: $1.5 million.

Defending champion: Lexi Thompson.

Race to CME Globe leader: Jin Young Ko.

Last tournament: Ai Suzuki won the Toto Japan Classic.

Notes: The format changed this year so that any of the 60 players who qualified for season finale only has to win the tournament to claim the Race to CME Globe and its $1.5 million official money, the richest payoff in women’s golf. ... The top 10 players on the money list have a mathematical chance to win the season money title by winning the tournament. ... Stacy Lewis, who pulled out of the Solheim Cup with a stress fracture in her rib, thought she was done for the year. But she held down the 60th and final spot in the field and decided to play. ... Jin Young Ko leads the tour with four victories. She already has clinched LPGA player of the year and has virtually locked up the Vare Trophy for the lowest scoring average. ... Brooke Henderson has multiple victories for the fourth straight season. She turned 22 in September. ... Jennifer Kupcho, who won the inaugural Augusta National Women’s Amateur, deferred her LPGA membership until June and still made it to the CME Group Tour Championship. ... The 60 players come from 17 countries.

Next week: End of season.

Online: www.lpga.com

___

EUROPEAN TOUR

DP WORLD TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Course: Jumeirah Golf Estates. Yardage: 7,677. Par: 72.

Television: Thursday-Saturday, 2-8 a.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 1:30-7:30 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Purse: $8 million. Winner’s share: $3 million.

Defending champion: Danny Willett.

Race to Dubai leader: Bernd Wiesberger.

Last week: Tommy Fleetwood won the Nedbank Golf Challenge.

Notes: The top 50 available players from the Race to Dubai are eligible for the season finale, where the $3 million prize is the richest in golf. ... The only player who chose not to play was Tony Finau at No. 39. ... Tommy Fleetwood moved to No. 2 in the Race to Dubai with his victory in South Africa. He is trying to win the Race to Dubai for the second time in three years. ... Two of Bernd Wiesberger’s three victories this year were Rolex Series events — the Scottish Open and the Italian Open. ... Patrick Reed is 33rd in the standings. This is his sixth European Tour event, not including the four majors and four World Golf Championships. ... Rory McIlroy did not play the last two weeks and has dropped to No. 6 in the standings. ... McIlroy, Danny Willett and Henrik Stenson are the only players to win in Dubai at the Dubai Desert Classic and the DP World Tour Championship.

Next week: End of season.

Online: www.europeantour.com

___

PGA TOUR

RSM CLASSIC

Site: St. Simons Island, Ga.

Course: Sea Island GC, Seaside (Yardage: 7,005. Par: 70.) and Plantation (Yardage: 7,060. Par: 70.)

Television: Thursday-Friday, noon to 4 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1-4 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Purse: $6.6 million. Winner’s share: $1,188,000.

Defending champion: Charles Howell III.

FedEx Cup leader: Brendon Todd.

Last week: Brendon Todd won the Mayakoba Golf Classic.

Notes: This is the final PGA Tour event of the year, resuming Jan. 2 in Hawaii. ... Brendon Todd went 99 starts on the PGA Tour since his first victory and now has won his last two starts to lead. ... Alex Noren is playing for the fifth time in six weeks in five countries — France, Bermuda, Turkey, South Africa and the United States. ... Lanto Griffin tied for 76th in the Mayakoba Classic, ending his streak of finishing among the top 20 in his first six starts to the PGA Tour season. ... Charles Howell III won last year to qualify for the Masters. He already is in the field at Augusta National for next year from having qualified for the Tour Championship. ... Davis Love III is the tournament host. ... Todd, Griffin and Sebastian Munoz are in the field, all having won this season. ... None of the Sea Island residents has won the tournament. Kevin Kisner was staying at Sea Island the year he won because his house in Aiken, South Carolina, was being remodeled.

Next tournament: Sentry Tournament of Champions on Jan. 2-5.

Online: www.pgatour.com

___

OTHER TOURS

Japan Golf Tour: Dunlop Phoenix, Phoenix CC, Miyazaki, Japan. Defending champion: Kodai Ichihara. Online: www.jgto.org

Asian Tour: Sabah Masters, Sutera Harbour Golf & CC, Sabah, Malaysia. Defending champion: New event. Online: www.asiantour.com

Japan LPGA: Daio Paper Elleair Ladies Open, Elière GC (Matsuyama), Ehime, Japan. Defending champion: Minami Katsu. Online: www.lpga.jp.or