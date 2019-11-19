TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The 2019 Taoyuan Mesona Flower Festival will recreate France's Provence and its famous purple lavender fields, according to a news release on Taoyuan Travel, Tuesday (Nov. 19).

The flower exhibition takes place on five hectares of fields opposite Shang Hu Li Police Station (上湖派出所), from Nov. 23 to Dec. 8. The address is No. 239, Sec. 3, Yanghu Rd., Yangmei District, Taoyuan City.

There will be three exhibition areas, including one with four installation art works. Another has vast fields of blooming Chinese mesona, where visitors can enter and take photos. Others feature fields of cosmos, Chinese mesona, and sunflowers.

In addition to the flower shows, there will also be weekend events such as concerts, bands, and a fair selling agricultural and creative products. Daily shuttle bus services will be provided during the festival period, running between Fugang Train Station and the venue every 30 minutes.

On weekends, shuttle bus services will provided every 15 minutes, between the Hsinchu campus of China University of Technology and the venue as well as between Yangmei Train Station and the venue. For more information, refer to the event website or Facebook page.