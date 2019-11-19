TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwanese cyclist Tsao Yao-wen (曹耀文) was arrested, detained, and interrogated several times by the Chinese authorities in May before entering Mongolia during a solo cycling trip.

He was eventually released but his experience may have put him off ever visiting China again, according to his Facebook post on Monday (Nov. 18). Tsao told Liberty Times that it was not the first time he had biked through China and he was familiar with the country's regulations and taboos.

However, he told the news outlet that he was arrested for no apparent reason by the People's Liberation Army (PLA) and given a body search He added that when he was transferred for further interrogation, a police officer told him that if he was Chinese, he would have been allowed to leave.

Tsao said the police officer said, “Don’t you think you should be investigated because you are Taiwanese?”

He was released and allowed to continue his bicycle trip after multiple interrogations confirmed that he was simply a cycling enthusiast, he told Liberty Times. Tsao’s Facebook post has been shared more than 12,000 times as of 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

More than 4,100 messages have been posted, with some expressing concern for what he had encountered in China. Others questioned whether he was arrested for displaying the Taiwan flag or something similar.

Tsao told Liberty Times that he did not display Taiwan's flag in China. All photos of the Taiwan flag he took with him were taken after he entered Mongolia.

He said his cell phone was taken while he was detained and some of the photos – of food, people and scenic locations – had been deleted from his phone. He said he regretted not having a full record of the trip.

Tsao also told Liberty Times the arrest and interrogation was scary. His family and friends tried to persuade him to quit the trip after learning of his troubles, he said.

However, he decided to focus on the road ahead and face the daunting challenge of cycling across Mongolia. He added that he couldn’t post messages about being detained straight away as he planned to ride through Xinjiang after crossing Mongolia.

He said he had to strip down to just his underwear when searched upon his arrival in Xinjiang, to determine if he carried any chemical substances or explosives

According to Tsao, when he was in Xinjiang, Chinese police asked about his travel plans, such as where he was going to stay and the date of his departure flight, Liberty Times reported. He said the Chinese authorities finally stopped him from riding and took him by car to Urumqi, the capital city of Xinjiang.

At the end of his Facebook post, he said that his intention was not to judge whether other people were right or wrong. “We are in a democratic, free and civilized country and respect any choices,” he wrote.

“Everyone is destined to be told what to do, but they are all working hard for their choices and fighting for their right to choose. Cheer up Taiwan.”