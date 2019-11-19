TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taiwanese student, who had become trapped in Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) as police besiege the fortified campus, was arrested on Tuesday (Nov. 19).

During an intense standoff between pro-democracy protesters and riot police at PolyU, a female Taiwanese student surnamed Tai (戴) called her mother from her cell phone on Sunday (Nov. 17) and said she was afraid the police would arrest her once she left the campus, reported CNA. Tai's mother told reporters that her daughter has been trapped inside PolyU for over 17 hours and that her biggest concern is whether Tai has been injured.

Early Tuesday morning (Nov. 19), Tai was led out of the beleaguered campus by a group of high school principals. However, she was immediately arrested on the spot, because police said that because she is 18 years of age, she is already an adult and can face criminal charges, according to CNA.

She has been taken to the Kwai Chung Police Station where she is awaiting charges. Officials from Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council (MAC), attorneys, and family members have also arrived at the station to offer support.