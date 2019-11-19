Hong Kong appoints hardline police chief

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Hong Kong’s new police commissioner who took office Tuesday (November 19), Chris Tang Ping-keung (鄧炳強), is known as a hardliner in the conflict with the pro-democracy protesters.

While police and protesters were still confronting each other at Hong Kong Polytechnic University, Tang told the South China Morning Post that the violence used by the activists was “very close to terrorism.”

Police have faced allegations of excessive brutality, including shooting at unarmed protesters and using sexual harassment against detainees. On the other hand, Tang accuses the activists of bringing “mob rule” to Hong Kong, vandalizing shops and public buildings, and attacking officers with bow and arrow.

More than 4,000 people have been arrested, with the youngest aged only 11, while 1,700 people have been injured, including 450 police officers, according to the South China Morning Post.

Tang has been in charge of police action against the unrest for the past five months, and on Tuesday asked the public for its support in condemning violence by the protesters.

He also rejected calls for an independent inquiry into the allegations of police brutality, saying it would not help ending the unrest.

