TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – As a major plant construction project in Wisconsin has been completed, 26 newly recruited managers from the United States have been at Foxconn Technology Group in Taiwan undergoing training, including Chinese language lessons.

The roof has recently been finished on a key plant part of the Apple Inc. supplier’s Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park, the Central News Agency reported Tuesday (November 19).

A total of 26 managers from the U.S. destined to work at the site were undergoing 2,000 hours of training about subjects ranging from artificial intelligence and quality management to factory manufacturing and green products, the company said.

Their curriculum also included one hour of Chinese language per day, in the hope that would enable them to communicate with their Taiwanese colleagues in two languages.

The company’s “Foxconn Future Leaders Program” had been visiting campuses to recruit high technology talent, with Purdue, Northwestern, Michigan, Illinois and Wisconsin having already supplied talent.

The electronics giant recently said the finished plant had been built using 8,000 tons of steel, and occupied an area of 1 million square feet, as large as 13 American football fields.

