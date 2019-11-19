Garland, Raanta help Coyotes blank Kings 3-0

Arizona Coyotes right wing Conor Garland (83) celebrates his goal against the Los Angeles Kings with Coyotes defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson (23) and ...

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Conor Garland had a goal and an assist, Antti Raanta stopped 30 shots and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Los Angeles Kings 3-0 Monday night.

Derek Stepan and Jakob Chychrun also scored, and Christian Dvorak and Nick Schmaltz had two assists apiece as the Coyotes won for the fourth time in five games. Schmaltz raised his point total to a team-high 18.

Raanta and Darcy Kuemper became the first goaltending tandem to post back-to-back shutouts for the Coyotes. Kuemper held the Calgary Flames scoreless Saturday night.

Raanta denied a breakaway attempt by Austin Wagner with 10:32 to play. Jack Campbell made 24 saves for Los Angeles, which had its three-game winning streak snapped.

Garland’s team-leading 10th goal came when Schmaltz centered a spinning puck to Dvorak, who got a stick on it and put a shot on goal. Garland was waiting to deflect the puck past Campbell at 3:12 of the first period.

Arizona took a 2-0 lead on its first power play, using precision passing to score at 14:48 of the first. Four players touched the puck on Stepan’s second goal in two games, with Dvorak centering to Stepan for a close-range wrist shot.

The Coyotes had been 1 for 26 on the power play until Stepan scored.

The Kings got a pair of power plays in the first 8:30 of the second, but couldn’t convert. The Coyotes cashed in on another power play with Chychrun’s goal off a no-look pass from Garland at 10:47 of the period.

NOTES: The Kings and Coyotes have a spirited rivalry in the Pacific Division, and to that end, a video explaining a banner inside Staples Center that honors singer Taylor Swift for the most sold-out performances at the venue was played inside Gila River Arena. Some believe the banner has been bad luck for the Kings, who have gone so far as to cover it up for home games — so Coyotes mascot Howler unveiled a Taylor Swift banner above the tunnel to the Kings’ dressing room during the first period to cheers from Arizona fans. ... Vinnie Hinostroza played in his 200th career game. ... The Coyotes’ next game is against Toronto, their only opponent outside the division between Nov. 16 and Dec. 3.

