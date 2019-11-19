A protester sleeps in the open near graffiti which reads "How much will you lose, before you wake up" in the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hong ...

A statue of Goddess of Democracy and five black balls to represent the five demands are set up by protesters looking over the Hong Kong Polytechnic Un...

Police cordons off the Hong Kong Polytechnic University campus in Hong Kong on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019. Police tightened their siege of the university ...

A barricaded bridge and the words "Restore Hong Kong" are seen near the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hong Kong on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019. Polic...

Molotov cocktails, gas canisters and other improvised weapons are left over at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University campus in Hong Kong on Tuesday, No...

A self made catapult is left over at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University campus in Hong Kong on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019. Police tightened their siege ...

A protester takes the last look from one of the frontline barricades before leaving to surrender to police at the the Hong Kong Polytechnic University...

Slogans are written on the glass walls in Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hong Kong on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019. Police tightened their siege of the...

Molotov cocktails are left over at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University campus in Hong Kong on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019. Police tightened their siege of...

Hong Kong youths leave from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University to surrender to police in Hong Kong on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019. Police tightened their...

A school principal, center, escorts two youths to surrender to the police at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hong Kong on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 20...

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s leader says an estimated 100 protesters remain holed up in one of the city’s main universities that had been blockaded by police.

Leader Carrie Lam said Tuesday that 600 protesters had left the Hong Kong Polytechnic campus, including 200 who are under 18 years old.

Police have surrounded the university and are arresting anyone who leaves. Lam said those under 18 would not be immediately arrested but could face charges later.