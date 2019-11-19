TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As a northeast monsoon buffets Taiwan, rain is predicted to pelt the northern part of the island while the mercury is expected to drop to as low as 16 degrees Celsius today (Nov. 19) in central Taiwan and all areas north, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

As a northeastern wind howls, scattered showers will be likely in northern and eastern Taiwan. Northeast and east-central Taiwan will see continuous rain, while central Taiwan will see cloudy skies and southern Taiwan will experience occasional showers, reported the CWB.

At 3:35 a.m. this morning, the CWB issued a heavy rain advisory for New Taipei City, Taipei City, Keelung City, and Yilan County, and a strong wind advisory is in effect for all of Taiwan.

In terms of temperatures, the weather today is expected to be the coldest of the week as the northeast monsoon is estimated to be at its peak. In the early morning and late evening, the low temperatures in central, northern, and northeastern Taiwan are expected to drop to between 16 and 18 degrees Celsius, with coastal and open areas possibly seeing lower temperatures.

In southern and eastern Taiwan, lows will range between 18 and 21 degrees. During the day, temperatures in northern Taiwan will only climb to between 20 and 23 degrees, while eastern Taiwan will see highs of 24 to 25 degrees and southern and central Taiwan will see the mercury climb to between 26 and 28 degrees.

On Wednesday (Nov. 20), as the northeast monsoon continues to make its presence known, scattered showers are likely in northern and eastern Taiwan. The northeast will likely experience continuous rainfall, the south could see occasional showers, and central Taiwan will witness cloudy skies.

As for the temperature on Wednesday, northern Taiwan will be cool throughout the day, while other regions will see chilly mornings and evenings. Central and southern Taiwan will see a large temperature difference between day and night.

From Thursday to Sunday (Nov. 21 to Nov. 24), the northeast monsoon will weaken and gradually shift east. Temperatures will slowly start picking up, but conditions will continue to be wet.

During this period, brief rains are likely in northern and eastern Taiwan as well as the mountainous areas of central and southern Taiwan. The northeast will likely see long bouts of rain, while the central and southern regions will see mainly cloudy skies with occasional sunshine.