As Taiwan's 2020 presidential and legislative elections draw near, 66 percent of office workers said they will vote on Jan. 11, according to a survey released Monday by online job bank yes123.



The survey also showed that 61.4 percent of businesses will give their employees time off to vote in the upcoming elections.



It found 39.9 percent of office workers considered themselves to be very enthusiastic about election and campaign issues, including 32 percent who indicated they paid so much attention to election-related news that it even affected their work, while 28.7 percent said they had argued with colleagues and superiors due to different views on political events.



Meanwhile, 10.6 percent of respondents said that they have seen employers treat employees differently due to their political leanings or preference for a particular party.



Yang Tsung-bin (楊宗斌), a spokesman for yes123, said that according to the Employment Service Act, employers are prohibited from discriminating against any job applicant or employee on the basis of their political party affiliation and anyone who violates the provision shall be fined NT$300,000 (US$10,020) to NT$1.5 million.



According to the law, employers must allow employees a day off to vote in elections and referendums. If employees work on election day, they shall be given overtime pay or one day off in return for working on that day, Yang said.



The survey, conducted from Oct. 23 to Nov. 8 online, collected 1,364 valid questionnaires from employees and 912 from businesses. It has a confidence level of 95 percent, and a margin of error of plus or minus 2.65 percentage points for the employee questionnaires and 3.25 percentage points for the business questionnaires.