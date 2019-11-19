WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT

TOP STORIES:

OLY--RUSSIAN DOPING

LONDON — The International Olympic Committee signals it will not welcome a blanket ban on Russian athletes as the World Anti-Doping Agency says it expects to rule next month on whether drug-testing data was manipulated. By Rob Harris and James Ellingworth. SENT: 340 words, photo.

TEN--DAVIS CUP FINALS

MADRID — The Davis Cup Finals are revamped but traditions persevere with fun crowds creating great atmosphere on the first day. On court, two-time champion Russia, Belgium, and Canada win the first ties. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 600 words, photos.

OLY--IOC-SPONSOR

LONDON — The IOC signs up Airbnb as an Olympic sponsor, sparking concerns from 2024 host city Paris that the home-sharing company is contributing to the rising cost of rents in the French capital. By Rob Harris and Samuel Petrequin. SENT: 530 words, photos.

OLY--TOKYO 2020-MARATHON

LONDON — Athletes who oppose moving the Olympic marathons and race walks from Tokyo to the northern city of Sapporo want a competitive edge, IOC President Thomas Bach claims. By Rob Harris. SENT: 450 words, photo.

Other stories:

— SOC--ITALY-ARMENIA — Italy beats Armenia 9-1 for biggest win since 1948. SENT: 270 words, photos.

— SOC--SPAIN-ROMANIA — Spain routs Romania 5-0 in its last qualifier for Euro 2020. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 400 words, photos.

— SOC--MAN UNITED-FINANCES — Man United debt climbs 55% as club spends to halt decline. SENT: 220 words, photo.

