Chick-fil-A is ending donations to three groups that oppose gay marriage in an effort to halt protests and broaden its customer base.

But the move has angered some of the fast food chain’s fans.

The Atlanta-based company says starting next year, it will focus its giving on three areas: hunger, homelessness and education.

In a statement, Chick-fil-A President Tim Tassopoulos says the company — which is closed on Sundays — will still consider donations to faith-based groups. The company wouldn’t say whether it will consider an organization’s position on gay rights before donating.