NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Veteran goaltender Cory Schneider, one of the main faces for the New Jersey Devils, has been placed on waivers.

The Devils said on Twitter on Monday the 33-year-old player would be assigned to Binghamton of the AHL if not claimed.

It seems unlikely a team will claim Schneider since it would inherit his $6 million annual salary, which runs through the 2021-22 season. Schneider had battled a hip injury in recent years.

He has an 0-4-1 record in six starts this season and has played only twice in the last 13 games. The Massachusetts native he had a goals-against average of 4.59 and a .852 save percentage.

New Jersey also recalled recently acquired goaltender Louis Domingue from Binghamton to serve as the backup to Mackenzie Blackwood.

___

