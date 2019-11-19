New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Mon:
(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Nov
|263.10
|263.10
|261.65
|261.75 Down 1.75
|Dec
|263.70
|264.85
|261.40
|262.00 Down 1.80
|Jan
|264.20
|264.80
|262.10
|262.45 Down 1.80
|Feb
|262.65
|263.00
|262.65
|263.00 Down 1.75
|Mar
|265.20
|266.15
|262.90
|263.40 Down 1.75
|Apr
|263.75
|263.80
|263.75
|263.80 Down 1.75
|May
|266.00
|266.30
|263.70
|264.05 Down 1.75
|Jun
|264.45 Down 1.75
|Jul
|266.60
|266.60
|264.30
|264.70 Down 1.75
|Aug
|265.05 Down 1.80
|Sep
|267.25
|267.25
|265.30
|265.30 Down 1.75
|Oct
|265.70 Down 1.80
|Nov
|266.10 Down 1.75
|Dec
|266.25 Down 1.70
|Jan
|266.65 Down 1.75
|Feb
|267.05 Down 1.70
|Mar
|267.15 Down 1.65
|Apr
|267.20 Down 1.65
|May
|267.70 Down 1.65
|Jun
|267.95 Down 1.65
|Jul
|268.10 Down 1.65
|Aug
|268.25 Down 1.65
|Sep
|268.40 Down 1.65
|Oct
|268.50 Down 1.65
|Dec
|268.80 Down 1.65
|Mar
|269.10 Down 1.65
|May
|269.20 Down 1.65
|Jul
|269.35 Down 1.65
|Sep
|269.40 Down 1.65
|Dec
|269.45 Down 1.65
|Mar
|269.55 Down 1.65
|May
|269.60 Down 1.65
|Jul
|269.65 Down 1.65
|Sep
|269.70 Down 1.65
|Dec
|271.80 Down 1.65
|Mar
|271.85 Down 1.65
|May
|271.90 Down 1.65
|Jul
|271.95 Down 1.65
|Sep
|272.00 Down 1.65