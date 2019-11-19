  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Copper, US

By  Associated Press
2019/11/19 04:18

New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Mon:

(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
Nov 263.10 263.10 261.65 261.75 Down 1.75
Dec 263.70 264.85 261.40 262.00 Down 1.80
Jan 264.20 264.80 262.10 262.45 Down 1.80
Feb 262.65 263.00 262.65 263.00 Down 1.75
Mar 265.20 266.15 262.90 263.40 Down 1.75
Apr 263.75 263.80 263.75 263.80 Down 1.75
May 266.00 266.30 263.70 264.05 Down 1.75
Jun 264.45 Down 1.75
Jul 266.60 266.60 264.30 264.70 Down 1.75
Aug 265.05 Down 1.80
Sep 267.25 267.25 265.30 265.30 Down 1.75
Oct 265.70 Down 1.80
Nov 266.10 Down 1.75
Dec 266.25 Down 1.70
Jan 266.65 Down 1.75
Feb 267.05 Down 1.70
Mar 267.15 Down 1.65
Apr 267.20 Down 1.65
May 267.70 Down 1.65
Jun 267.95 Down 1.65
Jul 268.10 Down 1.65
Aug 268.25 Down 1.65
Sep 268.40 Down 1.65
Oct 268.50 Down 1.65
Dec 268.80 Down 1.65
Mar 269.10 Down 1.65
May 269.20 Down 1.65
Jul 269.35 Down 1.65
Sep 269.40 Down 1.65
Dec 269.45 Down 1.65
Mar 269.55 Down 1.65
May 269.60 Down 1.65
Jul 269.65 Down 1.65
Sep 269.70 Down 1.65
Dec 271.80 Down 1.65
Mar 271.85 Down 1.65
May 271.90 Down 1.65
Jul 271.95 Down 1.65
Sep 272.00 Down 1.65