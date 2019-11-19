New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Dec
|109.20
|Down
|.45
|Dec
|105.55
|107.20
|105.15
|105.55
|Down
|.60
|Jan
|109.20
|Down
|.45
|Mar
|108.90
|110.90
|108.50
|109.20
|Down
|.45
|May
|110.70
|113.25
|110.70
|111.55
|Down
|.45
|Jul
|113.65
|115.40
|113.05
|113.65
|Down
|.50
|Sep
|116.05
|117.30
|115.00
|115.60
|Down
|.45
|Dec
|117.60
|119.05
|117.55
|118.00
|Down
|.40
|Mar
|119.85
|121.25
|119.80
|120.35
|Down
|.35
|May
|121.35
|122.25
|121.30
|121.90
|Down
|.35
|Jul
|122.85
|123.85
|122.85
|123.45
|Down
|.40
|Sep
|124.45
|125.75
|124.45
|124.95
|Down
|.50
|Dec
|126.45
|127.70
|126.40
|127.20
|Down
|.50
|Mar
|128.55
|129.40
|128.40
|129.40
|Down
|.40
|May
|130.80
|Down
|.45
|Jul
|132.15
|Down
|.40
|Sep
|133.25
|Down
|.40