  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2019/11/19 04:19

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Dec 109.20 Down .45
Dec 105.55 107.20 105.15 105.55 Down .60
Jan 109.20 Down .45
Mar 108.90 110.90 108.50 109.20 Down .45
May 110.70 113.25 110.70 111.55 Down .45
Jul 113.65 115.40 113.05 113.65 Down .50
Sep 116.05 117.30 115.00 115.60 Down .45
Dec 117.60 119.05 117.55 118.00 Down .40
Mar 119.85 121.25 119.80 120.35 Down .35
May 121.35 122.25 121.30 121.90 Down .35
Jul 122.85 123.85 122.85 123.45 Down .40
Sep 124.45 125.75 124.45 124.95 Down .50
Dec 126.45 127.70 126.40 127.20 Down .50
Mar 128.55 129.40 128.40 129.40 Down .40
May 130.80 Down .45
Jul 132.15 Down .40
Sep 133.25 Down .40