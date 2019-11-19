BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Dec
|2664
|Down
|17
|Dec
|2783
|2783
|2717
|2742
|Down
|24
|Jan
|2664
|Down
|17
|Mar
|2686
|2694
|2660
|2664
|Down
|17
|May
|2682
|2697
|2669
|2674
|Down
|10
|Jul
|2676
|2682
|2656
|2664
|Down
|6
|Sep
|2641
|2654
|2628
|2636
|Up
|1
|Dec
|2576
|2593
|2559
|2573
|Up
|10
|Mar
|2515
|2540
|2505
|2517
|Up
|11
|May
|2497
|2517
|2494
|2497
|Up
|15
|Jul
|2477
|Up
|18
|Sep
|2457
|Up
|18