BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change Dec 2664 Down 17 Dec 2783 2783 2717 2742 Down 24 Jan 2664 Down 17 Mar 2686 2694 2660 2664 Down 17 May 2682 2697 2669 2674 Down 10 Jul 2676 2682 2656 2664 Down 6 Sep 2641 2654 2628 2636 Up 1 Dec 2576 2593 2559 2573 Up 10 Mar 2515 2540 2505 2517 Up 11 May 2497 2517 2494 2497 Up 15 Jul 2477 Up 18 Sep 2457 Up 18