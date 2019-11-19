SRINAGAR, India (AP) — The Indian army says an avalanche has hit one of its posts on a Himalayan glacier in the disputed Kashmir region and that at least eight soldiers are trapped under snow.

Army spokesman Lt. Col. Devender Anand says the avalanche struck on Monday in the northern part of the Siachen Glacier and that a search and rescue operation is underway.

The post is situated at a height of 5,485 meters (17,995 feet).

The glacier is on the northern tip of the divided Kashmir region claimed by both India and Pakistan and the region is known as the world's highest battlefield.

The two countries have deployed troops at elevations of up to 6,700 meters (21,982 feet).

There have been intermittent skirmishes since 1984.