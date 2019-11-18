  1. Home
  2. Politics

James Soong registers as presidential candidate for Taiwan elections

People First Party nominee told media this would be “last mile” of 44-year political career

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/11/18 20:13
James Soong and running mate Yu Hsiang

James Soong and running mate Yu Hsiang (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The People First Party's (PFP) James Soong registered as a presidential candidate at the Central Election Committee (CEC) on Monday (Nov. 18), CNA reported.

Soong registered with running mate Yu Hsiang (余湘), former president of the advertising firm United Communication Group. Registration came about a week after he first announced his decision to join the presidential race.

According to the National Policy Foundation, it’s Soong’s fourth time to run for president. A large crowd of party members showed up at the CEC to show their support, the news agency said.

After registration, Soong told the media it was the “last mile” of his election career, which spans 44 years. He added that Yu and himself would campaign happily and fight for solutions to the economic issues that Taiwanese are concerned about.

When asked about a poll conducted by a media organization showing the Soong-Yu ticket has garnered 8 percent of the vote, putting it in third place, Soong said this showed support was growing. Initial support for the PFP was just 1 percent.
James Soong
2020 Taiwan Presidential Election

RELATED ARTICLES

2020 Taiwan presidential election (57 days remaining): Tsai vs. Han vs. Soong
2020 Taiwan presidential election (57 days remaining): Tsai vs. Han vs. Soong
2019/11/15 18:45
Taiwan's PFP Chairman James Soong announces presidential bid
Taiwan's PFP Chairman James Soong announces presidential bid
2019/11/13 12:37
2020 Taiwan presidential election (60 days remaining): Tsai vs. Han vs. Soong
2020 Taiwan presidential election (60 days remaining): Tsai vs. Han vs. Soong
2019/11/12 18:53
Foxconn founder’s camp rebuts rumors of Gou-Soong presidential ticket
Foxconn founder’s camp rebuts rumors of Gou-Soong presidential ticket
2019/11/09 11:48
A wonderful week for Tsai, but she mustn’t get complacent
A wonderful week for Tsai, but she mustn’t get complacent
2019/11/09 09:52