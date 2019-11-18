  1. Home
  2. World

Indian students face off with police amid fee protest

By  Associated Press
2019/11/18 18:03
An Indian student tries to balance himself atop a police barricade as he is detained by police during a protest in New Delhi, India, Monday, Nov.18, 2...

An Indian student tries to balance himself atop a police barricade as he is detained by police during a protest in New Delhi, India, Monday, Nov.18, 2...

Policemen stand guard as Indian students gather for a protest in New Delhi, India, Monday, Nov.18, 2019. Hundreds of students of the Jawahar Lal Nehru...

Policemen stand guard as Indian students gather for a protest in New Delhi, India, Monday, Nov.18, 2019. Hundreds of students of the Jawahar Lal Nehru...

NEW DELHI (AP) — Hundreds of students from a New Delhi university are in a stand-off with police, who have stopped their march toward parliament to protest increased student housing fees.

The students from Jawahar Lal Nehru University are chanting slogans and attempting to cross police barricades. Police have detained several students during Monday’s march.

The students want to appeal to lawmakers to intervene in their school’s decision to hike the fees, which they have been protesting for more than two weeks.