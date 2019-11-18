TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A video which surfaced on Monday (Nov. 18) appearing to show Hong Kong protesters being loaded onto a train near the border with China, is sparking fears online they are being sent to a detention center in the communist country, similar the "reeducation camps" used to incarcerate ethnic Uighurs.

As clashes continued on college campuses between riot police and pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong, a video was posted on Twitter spurring concerns that arrested demonstrators were being illegally extradited to China. At 2:33 p.m. on Monday, Twitter user @Woppa1Woppa posted a video showing handcuffed protesters being forced onto a train and wrote that it was unknown where they were being sent.

Below the Tweet, several netizens identified the train as belonging to the East Rail Line of the Mass Transit Railway (MTR) system. Although the destination for the detainees is unknown, netizens pointed out that the last two stations are Lo Wu and Lok Ma Chau, which are both border checkpoints to enter China.

Twitter users suggested that the students were from Hong Kong Polytechnic University, which was the scene of fierce clashes between riot police and pro-democracy protesters on Monday. One Twitter user, who goes by the handle @lilisuricate, ominously said that there are no Hong Kong police stations near any of the stops along the train's route to the China border.

The Twitter account for the youth activist group Demosisto wrote that the people in the Northern District "threw objects on the railway track" to prevent the protesters from being transported to China. Hong Kong police have yet to issue an official statement on the destination of the arrested demonstrators.