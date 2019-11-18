TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A poll shows incumbent President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has extended her lead over the Kuomintang's (KMT) Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) to 16 percentage points, following her announcement of William Lai (賴清德) as running mate on Sunday (Nov. 17)

Tsai-Lai is considered to be a dream ticket in the eyes of the pan-green camp. Lai has shown a high level of public support in several polls and is backed by a large number of swing voters, despite losing the party primary in June.

According to the latest UDN poll, the Tsai-Lai ticket was favored by 45 percent of respondents to 29 percent for Han-Chang, followed by 8 percent for the People's First Party's (PFP) Soong-Yu ticket. Meanwhile, 18 percent of respondents were undecided, fewer than in the October survey.

Tsai has widened the lead from the previous poll dated Oct. 28 (42%: 30%).

When asked about their favored party for at-large legislative seats, both the KMT and DPP were favored by 29 percent of respondents, each, followed by 8 percent for the newly-formed and Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je-led (柯文哲) Taiwan People's Party (TPP), and 4 percent for the PFP, plus 3 percent for the New Power Party.

On Jan. 11, 2019, voters will cast ballots for a presidential ticket, a candidate for a local legislative seat, and a political party list of at-large legislative candidates decided by proportional representation.

UDN conducted the phone survey, interviewing adults over the age of 20 across the country between Nov. 14 and Nov. 16. The survey gathered 1,150 valid samples, with a sampling error of plus or minus 2.9 percentage points, and a confidence level of 95 percent.