  1. Home
  2. Photo of the Day

Photo of the Day: Taiwan president's purrfect running mate

Taiwan President Tsai's formidable feline companion spotted on Taipei billboard

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/11/18 15:41
(Photo by Joe Gork)

(Photo by Joe Gork)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As the Taiwan presidential race heats up, a massive billboard showing President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) holding one of her cats recently surfaced in Taipei.

On Saturday (Nov. 16), foreign Tsai supporter Joe Gork captured this photo of the huge billboard on the east side of the Taipei Bridge just off the motorcycle on-ramp in the city's Datong District. Above Tsai's head in orange Chinese characters, the ad reads "Sensible tax cuts."

Below, Tsai can be seen holding her cat Think Think (想想), one of two pet cats, with the other being Ah Tsai (阿才). A callout box next to her furry running mate reads "buy some canned food for me to eat."

On Sunday (Nov. 17), Gork posted the photo on the Facebook group Foreigners Society in Taiwan, where it received 129 likes and 18 comments. Many netizens found the ad cute, while others felt pets should be kept out of politics:

"All our cats are belong to us."

"There are lots of voters who do not like pets or cats in particular..."

"I judge ability to effectively lead my country based on which pet my country's leader has" seems like a ridiculous way to choose a leader."

"I don't like the idea of cats making policy decisions that could affect my dog."

"The internet loves cats, she's playing the angles."


(Photo by Joe Gork)
Tsai Ing-wen
cats
cat
cat lovers
presidential bid
Taiwan presidential race
2020 Taiwan presidential race

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen names former Premier Lai as running mate
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen names former Premier Lai as running mate
2019/11/17 10:58
Tsai to announce Lai as running mate for Taiwan's presidential election
Tsai to announce Lai as running mate for Taiwan's presidential election
2019/11/16 17:47
Taiwan president likely to pick ex-Premier Lai as running mate within 48 hours
Taiwan president likely to pick ex-Premier Lai as running mate within 48 hours
2019/11/15 20:45
2020 Taiwan presidential election (57 days remaining): Tsai vs. Han vs. Soong
2020 Taiwan presidential election (57 days remaining): Tsai vs. Han vs. Soong
2019/11/15 18:45
Young leopard cat dies after traffic accident in NW Taiwan
Young leopard cat dies after traffic accident in NW Taiwan
2019/11/15 15:02