TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Southern Taiwan Science Park launched its Medical Device Promotion and Operation Center in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Sunday (Nov. 17), to promote Taiwan's medical devices and boost product sales in South Asia.

The launch ceremony welcomed the Taiwan Dental Association, Kuala Lumpur International Dental Centre (KLIDC), medical device retailers, as well as doctors and professors from National Cheng Kung University and Taipei Medical University. The opening of the new medical center is in accordance with the Taiwan government's New Southern Policy and demonstrates its ambition in the Malaysia market.

Cheng Hsiu-Jung (鄭秀絨), Deputy Director of the Southern Taiwan Science Park, said the organization has planned to build a medical device center for the past 10 years, but marketing expenditure was too great a financial burden for small-scale medical companies in Taiwan. Cheng added that Malaysia is on an upward economic climb and the Medical Device Promotion and Operation Center will create a win-win situation for both Malaysia and Taiwan.

Cheng said Kuala Lumpur is the perfect location for the new medical center since it is Malaysia's capital city and the center of South Asian trade. She pointed out that by establishing an overseas branch, Taiwan's high-quality medical products can be showcased in the South Asia market and eventually to every other continent, reported CNA.