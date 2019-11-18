  1. Home
  2. Business

Southern Taiwan Science Park launches in Malaysia

Medical Device Promotion and Operation Center in Kuala Lumpur will boost sales in South Asia

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/11/18 16:43
Southern Taiwan Science Park opens medical device center in Malaysia.

Southern Taiwan Science Park opens medical device center in Malaysia. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Southern Taiwan Science Park launched its Medical Device Promotion and Operation Center in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Sunday (Nov. 17), to promote Taiwan's medical devices and boost product sales in South Asia.

The launch ceremony welcomed the Taiwan Dental Association, Kuala Lumpur International Dental Centre (KLIDC), medical device retailers, as well as doctors and professors from National Cheng Kung University and Taipei Medical University. The opening of the new medical center is in accordance with the Taiwan government's New Southern Policy and demonstrates its ambition in the Malaysia market.

Cheng Hsiu-Jung (鄭秀絨), Deputy Director of the Southern Taiwan Science Park, said the organization has planned to build a medical device center for the past 10 years, but marketing expenditure was too great a financial burden for small-scale medical companies in Taiwan. Cheng added that Malaysia is on an upward economic climb and the Medical Device Promotion and Operation Center will create a win-win situation for both Malaysia and Taiwan.

Cheng said Kuala Lumpur is the perfect location for the new medical center since it is Malaysia's capital city and the center of South Asian trade. She pointed out that by establishing an overseas branch, Taiwan's high-quality medical products can be showcased in the South Asia market and eventually to every other continent, reported CNA.
Southern Taiwan Science Park
New Southern Policy
Malaysia

RELATED ARTICLES

Malaysia bans comic book about China's Belt and Road for 'promoting communism'
Malaysia bans comic book about China's Belt and Road for 'promoting communism'
2019/10/24 17:32
National Museum of Archeology to open in southern Taiwan
National Museum of Archeology to open in southern Taiwan
2019/10/15 17:50
Malaysia should support CPTPP membership for Taiwan: TIAM head
Malaysia should support CPTPP membership for Taiwan: TIAM head
2019/10/07 12:05
Taiwan's ELECLEAN start-up partners with Malaysia's Richmountain
Taiwan's ELECLEAN start-up partners with Malaysia's Richmountain
2019/09/26 17:30
Taiwan, Malaysia team up to hold Mycybersale Asia shopping fest
Taiwan, Malaysia team up to hold Mycybersale Asia shopping fest
2019/09/24 16:29