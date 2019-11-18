  1. Home
Buttigieg touts military service, wary of overstating role

By THOMAS BEAUMONT , Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/11/18 14:51
In this image provided by the Pete Buttigieg Presidential Campaign, Pete Buttigieg poses for a photo when he was deployed in Afghanistan. Buttigieg vo...

FILE - In this Nov. 11, 2019, file photo, Democratic presidential candidate South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg reacts to applause after delivering ...

MASON CITY, Iowa (AP) — Pete Buttigieg (BOO'-tuh-juhj) is leaning hard on his seven-month deployment as an intelligence officer in Afghanistan as a powerful credential, but the Democratic presidential candidate is walking a narrow path between giving that service its due and overstating it.

As his support grows, Buttigieg can expect greater scrutiny of his military record in a climate where service is far from sacred.

He’s careful to not call himself a combat veteran even as he notes the danger he faced.

Former White House rival Seth Moulton draws a sharp contrast between his four combat tours in Iraq and Buttigieg’s service.

One of Buttigieg’s former commanding officers says he thinks Buttigieg would be within his rights to say he’s a combat veteran, but questions the use of a rifle in Buttigieg’s ads.