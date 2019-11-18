FILE - In this Oct. 21, 2019 file photo, anti-government protesters wave Lebanese flags and chant, "the people want to bring down the regime" outside...
FILE - In this Oct. 25, 2019 file photo, anti-government protesters and Hezbollah supporters clash during a protest in Beirut, Lebanon. Lebanon’s pro...
FILE - In this Oct. 25, 2019 file photo, supporters of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah hold his pictures and waves Hezbollah flags in the sou...
FILE - In this Oct. 29, 2019 file photo, a Hezbollah supporter, right, clashes with an anti-government protester, left, during a protest in Beirut, Le...
FILE - In this Oct. 29, 2019 file photo, supporters of the Shiite Hezbollah group burn tents in the camp set up by anti-government protesters near the...
FILE - In this Oct. 29, 2019 file photo, an anti-government protester shots slogans after he was attacked by Hezbollah supporters, in Beirut, Lebanon....
FILE - In this Oct. 29, 2019 file photo, riot police try to stop supporters of the Shiite Hezbollah group who arrived to burn and destroy tents in the...
BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s protests have shown unusual, overt anger at the country’s powerhouse, Hezbollah.
The Shiite militant group has long enjoyed a reputation among its supporters as a champion of the poor and defender of the country against Israel. That’s helped it dominate Lebanon’s political scene.
But now protesters want that entire political elite out — including Hezbollah — and even some among its Shiite supporters are angry over economic woes.
Hezbollah and its ally, the Amal party, have enjoyed overwhelming backing among the Shiite community since the end of the 1975-1990 civil war, making them a political powerhouse that has dominated recent governments.
But now many protesters group Hezbollah into the ruling class that they are revolting against and blame for wrecking the economy with years of corruption and mismanagement.