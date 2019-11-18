MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Since the early 1990s, 22 death row inmates around the U.S. have been exonerated through DNA evidence. Now, the Innocence Project hopes to go even further and use DNA evidence to exonerate a Tennessee man executed 13 years ago.

Sedley Alley received a lethal injection in 2006 for the July 1985 murder of 19-year-old Marine Lance Cpl. Suzanne Collins, who was raped and beaten near the former Memphis Naval Air Station in Millington.

Alley confessed, but later said the confession was coerced.

At a hearing last month, attorneys for daughter April Alley argued she should be allowed to request DNA testing on behalf of her father's estate.

Her attorneys include Innocence Project co-founder Barry Scheck, who says investigators outside Tennessee contacted him about an alternative suspect in Collins’ death.

The judge promised to rule Monday.