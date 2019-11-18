Bencotto at Mandarin Oriental, Taipei welcomes Chef Stefano di Gennaro, owner of Michelin one-star restaurant, Quintessenza, to showcase his spectacular reinterpretation of authentic Italian cuisine. Chef Stefano brought the first Michelin star to Trani, Puglia. His cuisine has been recognised as among the best and most promising in southern Italy. He will present his delectable cuisine together with Chef de Cuisine of Bencotto, Iacopo Frassi, and introduce the culture behind this regional cooking to Taipei diners from 27 November to 1 December 2019. Five-course set lunch with one welcome drink, available from 28 November to 1 December, is priced at TWD 3,500+10% per person. Eight-course set dinner with one welcome drink, available from 27 to 30 November, is priced at TWD 5,500+10% per person.

Rich in colour, flavour and sentiment, Chef Stefano’s dishes are based on the traditional cooking found in the southern Italian region of Puglia, which is well-known for its wine, olives and seafood. Growing up in this fertile region, Chef Stefano has developed a culinary style that thoroughly reflects the freshness of its ingredients, while emphasising aesthetics and offering guests a modern experience of authentic Italian cuisine.

Chef Stefano’s restaurant, Quintessenza, run by four brothers, was opened in Trani in 2011. Chef Stefano is assisted in the kitchen by another brother, Allesandro. Saverio is the Sommelier, and Domenico is the Maître d’. The restaurant features a magnificent interior presented in muted blue, grey and white with a tastefully modern atmosphere. Quintessenza, has been awarded one Michelin star for three consecutive years starting from 2017.

According to Chef Stefano, his cooking philosophy is innovative but connected to the territory, elegant regarding plating but satisfying for the palate, hence he is committed to creating appealing and flavoursome dishes with what nature offers. In the hopes of making an impression on diners with his cooking philosophy, Chef Stefano named his restaurant “Quintessenza”, which means “quintessential” in English.

The menu that Chef Stefano will be presenting in Taipei will feature his authentic and signature dishes, including Ricotta Cheese Tortelli with Red Shrimps and Moscato Bisque; Handmade Orecchiette with Green Turnip Tops, Burrata Cheese and Calamari; and Goat Ricotta Cheese Gelato with Extra Virgin Olive Oil Cookies and Figs, and many more.