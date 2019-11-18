Police fire into the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hong Kong Monday, Nov. 18, 2019. Fiery explosions were seen early Monday as Hong Kong police ...
In this Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, photo, medical volunteers help a protester retreat from the front lines of a barricade outside the Hong Kong Polytechni...
Riot police pull back after storming Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hong Kong Monday, Nov. 18, 2019. Fiery explosions were seen early Monday as H...
Protesters battle water cannon and riot police firing tear gas outside the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hong Kong Monday, Nov. 18, 2019. Fiery ...
Office chairs burn after police try to storm the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hong Kong Monday, Nov. 18, 2019. Fiery explosions were seen early...
Protesters stand at Hong Kong Polytechnic University after police stormed part of the campus during the early morning hours in Hong Kong, Monday, Nov....
Protesters walk at Hong Kong Polytechnic University after police stormed part of the campus during the early morning hours in Hong Kong, Monday, Nov. ...
Protesters rest at Hong Kong Polytechnic University after police stormed part of the campus during the early morning hours in Hong Kong, Monday, Nov. ...
A protester rests at Hong Kong Polytechnic University after police stormed part of the campus during the early morning hours in Hong Kong, Monday, Nov...
Police in riot gear move onto the Hong Kong Polytechnic University campus during the early morning hours in Hong Kong, Monday, Nov. 18, 2019. Police b...
Police in riot gear move onto the Hong Kong Polytechnic University campus during the early morning hours in Hong Kong, Monday, Nov. 18, 2019. Police b...
A hand reaches out as protesters battle water canon and riot police firing tear gas outside the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hong Kong Monday, ...
Fires burn as police storm part of the Hong Kong Polytechnic University campus during the early morning hours in Hong Kong, Monday, Nov. 18, 2019. Pol...
HONG KONG (AP) — For days, Hong Kong’s protesters fortified a university campus to keep police from getting in. Now, cornered by authorities, they are trying to get out.
Officers repelled one attempt Monday morning with tear gas, driving a few hundred protesters back into the Hong Kong Polytechnic campus.
The protesters want to avoid arrest. The police have set up a dragnet around the campus to pick up as many as they can.
It’s a game that has played out repeatedly during the city’s months of anti-government unrest. Protesters cause disruption, then try to melt away before police run in to grab as many as they can.
Other protesters blocked a major road near Polytechnic as the work week started in a bid to help those inside the campus escape by distracting police.