The Latest: Thousands gather for vigil to remember victims

By  Associated Press
2019/11/18 10:59
Parent Mirna Herrera kneels with her daughters Liliana, 15, and Alexandra, 16 at the Central Park memorial for the Saugus High School victims in Santa...

This undated photo provided by the Muehlberger family shows Gracie Anne Muehlberger, 15. She is one of two students who died when Nathaniel Tennosuke ...

Emily Boyle, a senior at Valencia High School brings flowers at a memorial near Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, Calif., Friday, Nov. 15, 2019. A ...

A Los Angeles Sheriff Sheriff's vehicle patrols the surroundings of the Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, Calif., Friday, Nov. 15, 2019. Investigat...

Deputy James Callahan, at podium, takes questions from the media at a news conference at the station Santa Clarita, Calif., Friday, Nov. 15, 2019. Cal...

Santa Clarita Mayor Marsha McLean, far left, Los Angeles Sheriff Sheriff Alex Villanueva, left, Detective Daniel Finn, at podium, and Deputy James Cal...

Doctors at Providence Holy Cross Hospital in Mission Hills tell reporters they treated a 15-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl after Thursday's shoo...

Hannah Schooping-Gutierrez, center, a student at Saugus High School, is comforted by her boyfriend Declan Sheridan, at right, a student at nearby Vale...

Students embrace during a vigil at Central Park in the aftermath of a shooting at Saugus High School Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Santa Clarita, Calif....

Jessica Dumont, a former student at Saugus High School, places balloons on a makeshift memorial at Central Park in honor of the victims of a shooting ...

Members of Saugus High School's Air Force JUNIOR ROTC unit hold a moment of silence in memory of the victims of a shooting at the school earlier in th...

Flowers are placed in front of Saugus High School in the aftermath of a shooting on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Santa Clarita, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio...

Ella Cabigting is embraced by her father Emerson as they reunite following a shooting at Saugus High School that injured several people, Thursday, Nov...

Medical personnel load an injured person into an ambulance outside Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, Calif., after a student gunman opened fire at ...

Students are escorted out of Saugus High School after reports of a shooting on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Santa Clarita, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose...

Student Sayla David, 12, holds thank you signs for first responders outside the Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, Calif., Friday, Nov. 15, 2019. A ...

Los Angeles Sheriff Sheriff Alex Villanueva expresses his condolences for the victims of the shooting at Saugus High School at a news conference at th...

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on a vigil to remember two students shot and killed by a classmate at his Southern California high school (all times local):

6:50 p.m.

Thousands of people have gathered at Santa Clarita’s Central Park to hold a vigil to remember two students shot and killed by a classmate at his Southern California high school as investigators try to determine what prompted the deadly attack that left three other teens wounded.

Joann Garcia told KTLA TV that she came to the vigil shaken but determined to help the community heal.

“It’s very hard. We thought that this would never happen here. It has affected everybody,” she said. “We are all uniting.”

Detectives were searching for a motive for the killings carried out by Nathaniel Tennosuke Berhow on Thursday, his 16th birthday. The teen pulled a .45-caliber handgun from his backpack and shot five students at random before shooting himself in the head. He died the next day.

Saugus High School will remain closed until Dec. 2, but counselors will be available to help students cope with their grief, school district officials said.

___

4:23 p.m.

A candlelight vigil is planned Sunday evening to remember two students shot and killed by a classmate at his Southern California high school as investigators try to determine what prompted the deadly attack that left three other teens wounded.

Saugus High School will remain closed until Dec. 2, but counselors will be available to help students cope with their grief, said school district officials in the Los Angeles suburb of Santa Clarita.

Detectives were searching for a motive for the killings carried out by Nathaniel Tennosuke Berhow on Thursday, his 16th birthday. The teen pulled a .45-caliber handgun from his backpack and shot five students at random before shooting himself in the head. He died the next day.

The dead were identified as 15-year-old Gracie Anne Muehlberger and 14-year-old Dominic Blackwell. They will be honored at a 7 p.m. vigil at Santa Clarita’s Central Park.

A wounded 14-year-old girl was released from the hospital late Friday. A 15-year-old girl remained hospitalized in good condition. A 14-year-old boy was treated and released Thursday.

Berhow had shown no signs of violence and didn’t appear to be linked to any ideology, authorities said.

After more than 40 interviews and a search of his home, authorities still were in the dark, Capt. Kent Wegener of the Sheriff’s Department’s homicide unit said at a news conference Friday.

"We did not find any manifesto, any diary that spelled it out, any suicide note or any writings," he said.

Additional law enforcement will be posted Monday at schools in the Santa Clarita area.