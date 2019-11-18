  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taipei scrambles jets as China sails carrier through Taiwan Strait

As Chinese carrier group sails through strait, Taiwan says its voters will not be intimidated

  344
By  Deutsche Welle
2019/11/18 09:46
MND photo.

MND photo.

(CNS photo)

(CNS photo)

China sailed a carrier group through the politically delicate Taiwan Strait on Sunday, led by the communist country's first domestically built aircraft carrier.

In a statement released Sunday, Taiwan's defense minister announced the military presence in the 112-mile-wide (180-kilometer-wide) strait between the island and mainland China. The naval group progressed from north to south through the strait, trailed by US and Japanese ships, it said.

Taiwan scrambled its own ships and aircraft in order to monitor the Chinese movements.

Hours before, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen named former Premier William Lai as her running mate in the 2020 presidential elections. Last year, Lai angered China when he expressed his view that Taiwan is a sovereign and independent country. A major Chinese newspaper then called for his arrest.

In a Sunday tweet, Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said Taiwan would not be intimidated.

Chinese Navy
PLAN
aircraft carrier
Taiwan Strait

RELATED ARTICLES

China's first homemade aircraft carrier sails through Taiwan Strait
China's first homemade aircraft carrier sails through Taiwan Strait
2019/11/17 18:37
US sends first warship through Taiwan Strait since September
US sends first warship through Taiwan Strait since September
2019/11/13 10:24
Ship capsizes in Taiwan Strait, rescue vessels dispatched from Taiwan and China
Ship capsizes in Taiwan Strait, rescue vessels dispatched from Taiwan and China
2019/10/07 16:22
US should help Taiwan defend itself better
US should help Taiwan defend itself better
2019/10/05 15:06
US Air Force special ops tanker plane flies over Taiwan Strait
US Air Force special ops tanker plane flies over Taiwan Strait
2019/09/27 13:55