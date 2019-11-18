National Football League

  1. Home
By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/11/18 08:52
All Times EST
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 9 1 0 .900 287 108
Buffalo 7 3 0 .700 211 170
N.Y. Jets 3 7 0 .300 164 255
Miami 2 8 0 .200 139 305
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Indianapolis 6 4 0 .600 227 206
Houston 6 4 0 .600 245 232
Tennessee 5 5 0 .500 203 197
Jacksonville 4 6 0 .400 189 222
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 8 2 0 .800 341 196
Pittsburgh 5 5 0 .500 200 202
Cleveland 4 6 0 .400 192 228
Cincinnati 0 10 0 .000 147 276
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 6 4 0 .600 284 239
Oakland 6 4 0 .600 225 250
L.A. Chargers 4 6 0 .400 207 194
Denver 3 7 0 .300 172 197
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 6 4 0 .600 286 197
Philadelphia 5 5 0 .500 234 230
N.Y. Giants 2 8 0 .200 203 289
Washington 1 9 0 .100 125 253
South
W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 8 2 0 .800 238 199
Carolina 5 5 0 .500 228 257
Atlanta 3 7 0 .300 220 262
Tampa Bay 3 7 0 .300 277 313
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 8 2 0 .800 250 205
Minnesota 8 3 0 .727 289 205
Chicago 4 5 0 .444 162 157
Detroit 3 6 1 .350 244 272
West
W L T Pct PF PA
San Francisco 9 1 0 .900 295 155
Seattle 8 2 0 .800 275 254
L.A. Rams 5 4 0 .556 226 191
Arizona 3 7 1 .318 248 317

___

Thursday's Games

Cleveland 21, Pittsburgh 7

Sunday's Games

Baltimore 41, Houston 7

Indianapolis 33, Jacksonville 13

Atlanta 29, Carolina 3

New Orleans 34, Tampa Bay 17

Dallas 35, Detroit 27

Minnesota 27, Denver 23

N.Y. Jets 34, Washington 17

Buffalo 37, Miami 20

San Francisco 36, Arizona 26

Oakland 17, Cincinnati 10

New England 17, Philadelphia 10

Chicago at L.A. Rams, 8:20 p.m.

Open: N.Y. Giants, Seattle, Tennessee, Green Bay

Monday's Games

Kansas City vs L.A. Chargers at Mexico City, MEX, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 21

Indianapolis at Houston, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 24

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Miami at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Carolina at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Denver at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Washington, 1 p.m.

Oakland at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Tennessee, 4:05 p.m.

Dallas at New England, 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Arizona, Minnesota, Kansas City, L.A. Chargers

Monday, Nov. 25

Baltimore at L.A. Rams, 8:15 p.m.